Saturday’s NYY/TEX game banged, will be played Monday

Today’s game between the Texas Rangers and New York Yankees has been called due to inclement weather, it has been announced. The game will be made up on Monday, May 9, 2022, at 12:05 p.m. Central.

The Rangers were to be playing the fifth of six games against the Yankees today, according to the original 2022 season schedule. Instead, due to the late start to the season due to the lockout and the rainouts yesterday and today, the Rangers have played zero games against the Yankees. So that’s fun.

The spate of off days earlier this week also means that the Rangers will have gone three straight days without playing, and will have had just two games in a six day stretch. It means the bullpen will be well-rested for Sunday’s doubleheader, though you do have to wonder how the extended inactivity will impact some of the players. Garrett Richards hasn’t pitched since Friday, April 29, and Brett Martin has faced two batters since April 28. Glenn Otto, who was slated to start today’s game, hasn’t pitched since April 27.

The Rangers will return home on Tuesday to start a ten game home stand, then will travel to Houston for four games against the Astros before their next off day on May 23. Thus, losing Monday’s off day isn’t as bad as it could be, given the lack of travel Texas will be doing in that time. The Yankees, on the other hand, will not have an off day again after today until May 30, a stretch that includes an eight game road trip to Chicago and Baltimore as well as a four game series in Tampa.