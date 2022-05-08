Minor league update for 5/7/22

In finishing up yesterday’s suspended game, Down East sent Mitch Bratt out for the fourth inning, and things did not go well. Bratt allowed four runs on three hits and three walks, including a home run, while striking out two. Destin Dotson allowed five runs on six hits and three walks in 1.2 IP, striking out four.

Yosy Galan ended up going four for five with a homer. Maximo Acosta was one for five with a double. Alejandro Osuna had a hit. Marcus Smith had a pair of walks.

In Game Two, Larson Kindreich started for the Ducks. Kindreich allowed a run in 4.1 IP on four hits, with two walks and six Ks. Michael Brewer pitched 2.2 scoreless, with a K, a walk and a hit allowed.

Yosy Galan and Jose Acosta each had doubles. Marcus Smith and Junior Paniagua each had singles.

Hickory was rained out, again.

Jack Leiter went from Frisco and was terrific. He threw six shutout innings, needing just 67 pitches to get through six, with 5 Ks, no walks and just two hits allowed. Pretty much everyone watching has said it is his best performance of the season so far. Lucas Jacobsen continues to impress, striking out two in a scoreless ninth.

Ezequiel Duran had a double and a homer. Blaine Crim had a homer and a walk. David Garcia had a double and two walks. Dustin Harris had a hit and two walks. Jonathan Ornelas and Justin Foscue each had a hit and a walk.

Cole Winn struggled in the altitude at Reno, going four innings for the Express and walking six batters against one walk while allowing eight runs. Hever Bueno allowed a run on two hits and two walks while striking out three in two innings of work. Yerry Rodriguez allowed a run on two hits in two innings, striking out three. Daniel Robert struck out two in a scoreless inning.

Steele Walker had a grand slam and a walk. Willie Calhoun had a single and a homer. Sherten Apostel had a single, a double and two walks. Davis Wendzel had a hit and a walk. Bubba Thompson had three hits and three stolen bases. Josh Smith had a hit and a walk. Sam Huff had two walks.

