Good morning, folks...

It has been raining in New York, so there has been no Rangers baseball since Thursday.

But there has been Frisco baseball, including Jack Leiter being really good on Saturday.

Evan Grant writes that yesterday’s outing was Leiter’s best as a pro.

On Mother’s Day, the DMN has a story about Charlie Culberson and a health scare that has made him appreciate every day he has with his mother.

David Laurila has his Sunday Notes column up at Fangraphs.