Texas Rangers lineup for May 8, 2022 Game 1 against the New York Yankees: starting pitchers are Dane Dunning for the Rangers and Gerrit Cole for the Yankees.

After three days off — one scheduled, two due to rainouts — the Rangers are finally going to play some baseball again.

The lineup:

Miller — 3B

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Garcia — CF

Lowe — DH

Garver — C

Calhoun — RF

Reks — LF

Ibanez — 1B

12:35 p.m. Central start time.