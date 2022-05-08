11-15 - Rangers redeem themselves in the eyes of mothers with 4-2 win

The Texas Rangers scored four runs while the New York Yankees managed just two runs.

The Yankees might have ruined the winning streak with the walk-off win in today’s doubleheader opener but the Rangers have still technically won on each day they’ve played in May as they took Game 2 in comeback fashion.

Texas trailed 2-0 heading into the 6th and had mustered all of one run in the first 14 innings played today before Eli White got them on the board with a solo dong. In the 7th, the Rangers rallied for three runs capped off by a real mother-lovin’ blast by Brad Miller.

Player of the Game: Big Brad’s two-out, two-run bop snipped the Gordian knot to turn a 2-2 game in the 7th into an eventual 4-2 Rangers win.

Up Next: The will Rangers finish off this series in the Bronx with their third game in 24 hours where RHP Jon Gray will make the start for Texas against LHP Nestor Cortes for New York.

First pitch in Monday afternoon’s finale from Yankee Stadium is scheduled for 12:05 pm CDT.