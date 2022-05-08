Minor league update for 5/8/22

Winston Santos threw six innings for Down East, allowing a run on one walk and four hits, striking out three. Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa struck out one in a scoreless inning.

Junior Paniagua was 3 for 4 with a home run. Alejandro Osuna was 2 for 3 with a double and a walk. Jose Acosta and Yosy Galan each had a hit.

Down East box score

In the resumption of the suspended game, Owen White was dominant for Hickory for four innings, allowing just one baserunner, then things went south in his final inning of work, with five runners coming across. He ended up going 4.2 IP, striking out eight, walking two and allowing four hits. Aaron Zavala had two walks. Luisangel Acuna had a walk and a double. Thomas Saggese had a double. Cody Freeman had a pair of hits.

Mason Englert started Game Two, striking out four in 5.1 scoreless innings, with two hits and two walks. Chris Seise had two doubles. Keyber Rodriguez doubled. Cody Freeman had a hit and a walk. Thomas Saggese had a hit.

Hickory Game One box score

Hickory Game Two box score

Cole Ragans was terrific for Frisco, as he struck out nine batters in six shutout innings, allowing two hits and two walks. Chase Lee threw 1.1 scoreless innings, with a walk and a K. Fernery Ozuna threw a scoreless inning.

Justin Foscue was 2 for 3 with a double, a homer and two walks. Ezequiel Duran had a pair of hits. Jonathan Ornelas had three hits. Blaine Crim had a pair of hits.

Frisco box score

Kolby Allard only made it one inning in his start today, allowing four runs. Sherten Apostel had a double. Leody Taveras was one for three. Steele Walker homered.

Round Rock box score