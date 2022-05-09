Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Kennedi Landry writes that the Texas Rangers got excellent pitching on their way to a doubleheader split yesterday.

Evan Grant writes that while the Rangers were splitting with the Yankees, Chris Woodward was trending on Twitter.

The Levi Weaver Wire points out Woodward’s jab at an apparent soft spot for the Tri-state area among other items from the Rangers this week.

Jeff Wilson writes that with the Rangers visiting the Yankees, one can’t help but think about rescuing Joey Gallo from New York.

Grant has notes on Dane Dunning stringing together some good outings and how the Rangers will handle the pitching staff with the recent schedule juggling.

Martin Perez’s unlikely dominance is the surprise for the Rangers in Bradford Doolittle’s team projections update.

And, Woodward rustled the entire Eastern Seaboard by pointing out the small dimension energy the Yankees display with their stadium. You can tell a nerve was struck by how mad everyone is about it so we’ll call this Woody’s first big league win.

Have a nice day!