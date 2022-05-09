11-16 - Near no-no for Nasty Nestor turns into 1-0 loss for Rangers

The Texas Rangers scored zero runs but the New York Yankees scored one run.

Good news: The Rangers allowed just five total runs in this three-game series in New York, with the starters allowing just three runs in 15 1⁄ 3 innings.

Bad news: The Rangers scored just five total runs in this three-game series in New York and, thanks to sequencing, they lost the series today by scoring zero runs while going 7 1⁄ 3 innings without a hit against Yankees starter Nestor Cortes.

Nevertheless, despite the loss, the Rangers concluded this road trip with a 3-2 record. You have to take what you can get.

Player of the Game: With the offense failing to do much of anything, and starter Jon Gray having his weekly injury and early exit, it seems like a good time to shine a light on Brock Burke.

In today’s game, Burke followed Gray, got himself into a bases loaded jam, and then struck out Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo before adding a couple more scoreless frames with 5 total Ks.

On the year, Burke is sporting a 14.04 K/9 rate with a sexy 1.45 FIP in his 16 2⁄ 3 IPs.

Up Next: The Rangers return home to open up a series against the KC Royals beginning on Tuesday night. LHP Martin Perez is expected to make the start for Texas against RHP Brad Keller for Kansas City.

The first pitch in tomorrow night’s series opener from The Shed is scheduled for 7:05 pm CDT.