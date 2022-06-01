Minor league update for 5/31/22

Gavin Collyer took the mound for Down East and had a strong outing, allowing one run on two hits and three walks in five innings of work, striking out seven. Dylan MacLean allowed a pair of runs in an inning of work. Nick Lockhart allowed a pair of runs in two innings of work. Damian Mendoza threw a shutout inning.

Alejandro Osuna homered and walked twice. Tucker Mitchell was three for five with a homer. Daniel Mateo had three hits. Junior Paniagua had two hits and a walk. Cam Cauley had a pair of hits. Ian Moller had a hit and a walk, and stole second as part of a double steal where Maximo Acosta, who was two for four with a walk, stole home.

Down East box score

T.K. Roby struck out nine and walked one in 5.1 IP, allowing three runs. Thomas Saggese had three hits. Aaron Zavala had two hits and a walk. Luisangela Acuna had a hit and a walk.

Hickory box score

Frisco was suspended in the second inning.

Jose Leclerc moved to Round Rock for his rehab assignment and allowed two runs in 0.2 IP. Hever Bueno struck out four in 1.1 scoreless innings. Demarcus Evans and Nick Snyder each threw a scoreless inning.

Bubba Thompson was two for five with a double and a stolen base. Steele Walker doubled and walked.

Round Rock box score