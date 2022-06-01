Wednesday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Martin Perez got nailed in the shin by a comebacker on Tuesday, but he used it as motivation to retire the next 16 consecutive batters.

The Ranger third basemen have been pretty bad, but Josh Smith is looking to rectify that.

Texas is at .500 for the first time since May 9 of last year.

Evan Grant updates his prospect rankings and makes a bunch of changes.

Eli White had a hell of a game Monday night, prompting starter Glenn Otto to wonder if he’s Spiderman with a highlight reel catch to rob Tampa Bay of a home run and going 3 for 4 with a homer.