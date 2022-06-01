Texas Rangers lineup for June 1, 2022 against the Tampa Bay Rays: starting pitchers are Jon Gray for the Rangers and Jeffrey Springs for the Rays.

The Rangers look to keep it rolling tonight, and are going up against old friend Jeffrey Springs, who was acquired from the Boston Red Sox by the Rays a little over a year ago. The Rays have transitioned Springs from a lefty reliever to a starting pitcher.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Garver — DH

Calhoun — RF

Garcia — CF

Huff — C

Lowe — 1B

Ibanez — 3B

White — LF

7:05 p.m. Central start time