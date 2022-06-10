Friday morning Rangers update

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers were off yesterday.

Evan Grant has his latest Rangers video in which he discusses some missed opportunities in the series vs. the Guardians.

Kennedi Landri writes about new Ranger Steele Walker’s friendship with former Sooner teammate and current NFL star Kyler Murray.

MLB dot com has an early Cy Young poll and Martin Perez is on it lol awesome.

And the Rangers’ mid-week attendance is in a nosedive but it’s nothing a little Clucky the Chicken can’t fix.

That’s all for this morning. The Rangers kick off a weekend series vs. the White Sox tonight at 7:10 with Glenn Otto on the mound. Go Rangers.