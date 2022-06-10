Miller activated, multiple COVID moves made

The Texas Rangers have activated Brad Miller from the injured list today, as part of a flurry of transactions that also sees Mitch Garver and Glenn Otto placed on the COVID-19 injured list.

Andy Ibanez, who had been optioned, then was recalled when Brett Martin went on the COVID i.l., has been optioned again to AAA Round Rock. Two fill out the other two spots on the active roster, the Rangers have added pitchers Tyson Miller and Jesus Tinoco. Neither player is on the 40 man roster, but with Garver and Otto going on the COVID i.l., they don’t have to be added to the 40 man roster to be on the active roster.

Otto was scheduled to be the Rangers’ starting pitcher tonight against the Chicago White Sox. That obviously isn’t happening. My guess is that we get a bullpen game, with Miller, who has both started and relieved for Round Rock and has averaged around 3 innings per appearance for the Express this year, being the notional starter.

The good news is that, with an off day yesterday, the bullpen is well rested.