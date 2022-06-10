26-31 - Offense still offensive for Rangers in 8-3 loss to White Sox

The Texas Rangers scored three runs but the Chicago White Sox scored eight runs.

The Rangers of recent days still haven’t figured out how to score runs that aren’t via random sporadic home runs with no one on base and tonight that allowed the White Sox to eventually overtake them with a deflating five-run outburst in the 8th.

Player of the Game: The Rangers had three solo home runs with one of them coming from Nathaniel Lowe who also doubled. They also had just six hits total.

Up Next: The Rangers will try to avoid more COVID cases and anemic outputs as LHP Martin Perez is next up for Texas against RHP Lucas Giolito for Chicago.

The Saturday matinee first pitch from Guaranteed Rate Field is scheduled for 1:10 pm CDT.