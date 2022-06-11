Minor league update for 6/10/22

Josh Stephan had a terrific start for Down East, needing just 91 pitches to go eight innings, allowing two runs on a pair of solo home runs, striking out nine and walking no one. Dylan MacLean threw a scoreless ninth.

Yosy Galan had a single, a double and a triple. Maximo Acosta had a pair of hits. Daniel Mateo and Marcus Smith each had a hit.

Destin Dotson allowed a pair of runs in 0.2 IP for Hickory. Cody Freeman and Aaron Zavala each had a single and a double. Chris Seise doubled. Luisangel Acuna had pair of hits. Thomas Saggese had a hit.

Avery Weems started for Frisco, striking out six while allowing two runs in 4.1 IP. Chase Lee struck out two in 0.2 scoreless innings.

Dustin Harris was three for five with a double and a stolen base. Jonathan Ornelas drew a pair of walks.

Jonathan Hernandez walked three and allowed three runs in an inning of work. Demarcus Evans allowed a home run to the only batter he faced. Leody Taveras was four for four with a double. Nick Solak had a hit.

Josh Gessner struck out nine in 4.2 IP, allowing an unearned run on a walk and four hits for the Surprise Squad. Kai Wynyard threw 2.1 scoreless innings. Jose Felix had three hits. Jeferson Espinal had a pair of hits. Gleider Figuereo had a triple.

