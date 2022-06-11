Saturday morning Rangers stuff

Good morning, LSB.

The wheels shot off late for the Rangers in Chicago last night and they fell to the White Sox 8-3.

The DMN’s Joe Hoyt writes about the Rangers’ homer-happy offense being the primary and sometimes only source of Rangers offense these days.

Kennedi Landry writes about the bullpen stepping up to scrape together a decent game in an emergency before things exploded for John King in the 8th.

One of those Rangers bullpen arms who had a solid game was newby Tyson Miller, who had quite an adventure of a day after being called up from Triple-A Round Rock yesterday.

Miller’s arrival was a necessity after the Rangers announced that scheduled starter Glenn Otto was added to the covid IL.

Elsewhere, Levi Weaver also touches on the Rangers homerificness in his one-third-of-the-way-through-the-season progress report on the Rangers offense.

Evan Grant has a nice retrospective up on the fully-developed career of starter Martin Perez.

Jeff Wilson writes about Jonathan Ornelas cranking out hits in Frisco.

And Kevin Sherrington says maybe these guys ain’t so effin’ bad.

That’s all for this morning. The Rangers continue their Chicago series today at 1:10 with ‘Teen on the mound for Texas. Go Rangers.