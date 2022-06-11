 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Texas Rangers lineup for June 11, 2022

Texas tries to break the losing streak

By Adam J. Morris
/ new
MLB: Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Rangers lineup for June 11, 2022 against the Chicago White Sox: starting pitchers are Martin Perez for the Rangers and Lucas Giolito for the White Sox.

Texas will try to snap their recent funk with the great Martin Perez on the mound. Steele Walker is on the COVID list, so if you wanted him out of the lineup after yesterday with his brain fart, you got your wish.

Lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Garcia — RF

Calhoun — DH

Heim — C

Lowe — 1B

Duran — 3B

Miller — LF

White — CF

1:10 p.m. Central start time

Loading comments...