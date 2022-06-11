27-31 - RISP status: Driven in, Rangers beat White Sox 11-9 in extras

The Texas Rangers scored eleven runs while the Chicago White Sox scored nine runs in 10 innings.

After earning the AL May Pitcher of the Month award with one of the best strings of outings in franchise history, Martin Perez was probably due for a dud and that came today as the White Sox put six earned runs on Perez and seven total.

The first couple of runs came on weak singles that found holes in a frustrating two-run 2nd inning but eventually Chicago started barreling the ball against Perez as he allowed his second home run of the season to Jake Burger to give the White Sox a 5-0 lead following three runs in the 4th.

By that point, Chicago starter Lucas Giolito was cruising but the Rangers finally remembered that they can hit the baseball with runners on base and they scored four runs in the 5th, another in the 6th, and two more in the 7th to tie the game at seven runs apiece after the White Sox had scored two more runs in the 5th.

Once the floodgates opened, the deluge happened for Texas, even though it took an extra frame. The Rangers scored their zombie and more to give themselves a shot at a series win and a .500 road trip in tomorrow’s finale.

Player of the Game: Adolis Garcia turned a 5-1 game into a 5-4 game in the 5th inning with a three-run dong that gave the Rangers a chance and gave them their first run-scoring hit with runners in scoring position in what felt like weeks.

Garcia also collected another hit and scored two runs but it was the home run that unlocked the offense and proved to be the most pivotal moment of the afternoon for Texas.

Up Next: The rubber match of this series and finale of the Midwest road trip will have RHP Jon Gray starting for Texas against RHP Michael Kopech for Chicago.

Sunday afternoon’s first pitch from Guaranteed Rate Field is scheduled for 1:10 pm CDT.