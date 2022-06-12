Minor league update for 6/11/22

Mitch Bratt took the mound for Down East on Saturday, striking out seven in five innings of work, allowing two runs on five hits and no walks. Damian Mendoza threw three scoreless innings, striking out four. Alejandro Osuna had a hit and a walk. Ian Moller had a hit.

Hickory had Owen White start, and White was terrific, allowing one run in seven innings of work on two hits and two walks with 11 Ks. Marc Church struck out four in two innings.

Luisangel Acuna homered. Chris Seise had a single and a homer. Trevor Hauver had a pair of doubles. Aaron Zavala had a hit and a walk.

Cody Bradford started for Frisco, going 5.2 scoreless IP, striking out eight and walking one. Chase Lee gave up a run in an inning of work. Dustin Harris was a double short of a cycle. Jonathan Ornelas had three hits. Josh Stowers homered.

Yerry Rodriguez started for Round Rock and went two innings, striking out five and walking two while allowing a run. Jake Latz allowed two runs in three innings. Spencer Patton walked three and struck out three in 1.1 IP. Jose Leclerc struck out two in an inning of work. Nick Snyder allowed five runs on four hits and a walk in 0.2 IP. Hever Bueno allowed two runs in 1.1 IP, striking out three.

Leody Taveras had a hit and two walks. Bubba Thompson had a hit.

For the Surprise Squad, Guilder Figureo doubled. Danyer Cueva had a pair of hits. Andres Mesa singled and homered.

