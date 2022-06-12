Sunday morning Rangers things

The Texas Rangers beat the Chicago White Sox by a score of 11-9 yesterday.

The DMN’s game story talks about the Rangers breaking their recent run of poor results hitting with runners in scoring position.

Jeff Wilson has his Sunday read up at Rangers Today.

The Rangers called up Zach Reks to replace Steele Walker on the roster after Walker was placed on the COVID list.

Willie Calhoun cleared waivers and was outrighted to Round Rock.

David Laurila has his Sunday notes column up at Fangraphs.