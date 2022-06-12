Texas Rangers lineup for June 12, 2022 against the Chicago White Sox: starting pitchers are Jon Gray for the Rangers and Michael Kopech for the ChiSox.

After yesterday’s game from behind win, the Rangers have a chance to take the series from the White Sox with a win this afternoon. Today’s game will also determine whether the Rangers go .500 on the road trip or .333.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Garcia — DH

Calhoun — RF

Heim — C

Lowe — 1B

Duran — 3B

Reks — LF

White — CF

1:10 p.m. Central start time