28-31 - Rangers survive getaway giveaway with 8-6 win in extras

The Texas Rangers scored eight runs while the Chicago White Sox scored six runs in 12 calamitous innings.

Well that was exhausting. Texas tried to give away another Sunday afternoon contest but the zombies were eventually on their side. Hopefully Eli White is okay after a brutal outfield collision.

The win allows the Rangers to escape the Midwest with a .500 road trip as they claimed this series over the White Sox.

Player of the Game: Ezequiel Duran breaking out is exactly the kind of thing that the Rangers need from this season. Today, his three-run shot in the 11th looked for a moment like it would win the game before more scuffed action in the bottom half of the inning delayed the victory.

Nevertheless, the rookie infielder already seems like he has a knack for the big moments.

Up Next: The Rangers make it back home just in time to kick off another entry in the storied Silver Boot rivalry with the Astros. LHP Taylor Hearn will make the start for Texas in the series opener against RHP Cristian Javier for Houston.

Monday night’s first pitch from The Shed is scheduled for 7:05 pm CDT.