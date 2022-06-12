Minor league update for 6/12/22

Winston Santos started for the DEWDs and had not his best outing, as he allowed a pair of home runs in 5.2 IP, with seven runs total scoring against him.
Alejandro Osunda had a pair of hits and a pair of stolen bases. Daniel Mateo had a pair of hits and one stolen base. Marcus Smith had a hit and a stolen base. Maximo Acosta had a hit, two walks and a stolen base.
For Hickory, Mason Englert started and went five innings, allowing a pair of runs while striking out six and walking one. Evan Carter had a hit. Luisangel Acuna had a hit, a walk and two stolen bases.
The Roughriders had Jack Leiter start and go an inning, allowing two hits while striking out one. Jonathan Ornelas was three for four with a triple. Justin Foscue and Dustin Harris each had hits.
Cole Winn started for Round Rock and had a better outing than he has been having of late, allowing a pair of runs in 4.1 IP on four hits and a walk, striking out four. Winn threw 64 pitches, 42 of which were strikes. Jose Leclerc faced three batters and threw four pitches, with the results being a ground out, a single and a catcher’s interference. Jason Bahr walked three, struck out three and gave up a homer while allowing two runs in 2.1 IP. Demarcus Evans struck out two in an inning of work.
Bubba Thompson had a walk and a double. Nick Solak had a walk and a single.
Leody Taveras was not in the lineup, but the Round Rock game started before Eli White’s injury, so it wasn’t a matter of Taveras not playing because the Rangers need a replacement on the roster for White.
Loading comments...