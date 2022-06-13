Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Joseph Hoyt writes that a confluence of random players, moments, and acts were put in a baseball blender and the slurry that was derived was one of the weirdest wins of the season for the Texas Rangers.

Kennedi Landry writes that before the Sunday getaway madness cropped up, Jon Gray delivered one of his best outings of the season.

Jeff Wilson offers up some observations on the Rangers from the weekend including Ezequiel Duran impressing early in his time in the big leagues.

Mark Feinsand names Martin Perez as a player who has raised his stock among those who might be available at the trade deadline.

Anthony Castrovince lists Jonah Heim (with a shoutout to Joe Barlow) as one of the standout sophomores in the league so far this season.

Evan Grant notes that Jack Leiter lasted only 18 pitches in a single scoreless inning but not to worry as it was a planned short outing.

And, in a story that is so weird and funny I’m shocked that it didn’t happen to the Rangers, recently canned Anaheim manager Joe Maddon got a mohawk to try to rally his flagging Angels only to be fired the same day before they even saw his follicle sacrifice.

Have a nice day!