 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Texas Rangers lineup for June 13, 2022

The Rangers take on the Astros with a new centerfielder

By Adam J. Morris
/ new
MLB: JUN 12 Rangers at White Sox Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Texas Rangers lineup for June 13, 2022 against the Houston Astros: starting pitchers are Taylor Hearn for the Rangers and Cristian Javier for the Astros.

The Rangers return home for a short three game set against the hated Houston Astros tonight. With Eli White sidelined, Leody Taveras is in up, in the lineup and playing center field, with Adolis Garcia in right and Kole Calhoun in left.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Garcia — RF

Calhoun — LF

Heim — C

Lowe — 1B

Duran — 3B

Miller — DH

Taveras — CF

7:05 p.m. Central start time

Loading comments...