Texas Rangers lineup for June 13, 2022 against the Houston Astros: starting pitchers are Taylor Hearn for the Rangers and Cristian Javier for the Astros.

The Rangers return home for a short three game set against the hated Houston Astros tonight. With Eli White sidelined, Leody Taveras is in up, in the lineup and playing center field, with Adolis Garcia in right and Kole Calhoun in left.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Garcia — RF

Calhoun — LF

Heim — C

Lowe — 1B

Duran — 3B

Miller — DH

Taveras — CF

7:05 p.m. Central start time