Cole Ragans promoted to AAA

The Texas Rangers have promoted lefthanded pitcher Cole Ragans from AA Frisco to AAA Round Rock, per the beats on Twitter.

This is the latest step in a remarkable comeback by Ragans, who missed all of 2018 due to Tommy John surgery, and then in 2019, when he was close to returning, tore his UCL again, necessitating another surgery and lengthy recovery.

Ragans started the 2021 season with Hickory and excelled there before a mid-season promotion to AA Frisco. Ragans returned to Frisco to start 2022, and in 51 innings over 10 starts, he has put up a 2.81 ERA with 65 Ks against 19 walks.

Ragans was the Rangers’ #1 draft pick in the 2016 draft, and was drawing comparisons to Cole Hamels early in his career before the elbow issues cost him three full seasons. The 24 year old will be starting for Round Rock on Thursday against Sugar Land. AAA will be a challenge, but Ragans is now just one step away from the big leagues.