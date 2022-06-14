Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Kennedi Landry recaps the Texas Rangers’ 5-3 come from behind win over the Astros from last evening. That’s three in a row for Texas.

Grant writes that, while it was noteworthy that Matt Moore picked up the save in last night’s win over Houston, the Rangers aren’t bailing on Joe Barlow as the closer.

Levi Weaver’s Weaver Wire covers, among many items, the news of Eli White hitting the shelf with a broken wrist and Leody Taveras earning the call up.

Jeff Wilson’s newsletter also tackles the White injury news and what it means for Taveras and the Rangers.

Grant writes that the Rangers are hoping that this time is the one where Leody sticks in the big leagues.

Ken Rosenthal includes a note on Martin Perez and what his breakout season could mean for the Rangers.

And, Grant writes that the Rangers are getting a little taste of their own medicine as teams have figured out that they can run on Texas pitching.

