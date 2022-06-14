Texas Rangers lineup for June 14, 2022 against the Houston Astros: starting pitchers are Dane Dunning for the Rangers and Jose Urquidy for the Astros.
The Rangers will try to make it two in a row against Houston after last night’s unexpected come-from-behind victory. Brad Miller has DH duties once again, while Sam Huff is behind the plate.
The lineup:
Semien — 2B
Seager — SS
Garcia — RF
Calhoun — LF
Huff — C
Lowe — 1B
Duran — 3B
Miller — DH
Taveras — CF
7:05 p.m. Central time start
