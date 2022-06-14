Texas Rangers lineup for June 14, 2022 against the Houston Astros: starting pitchers are Dane Dunning for the Rangers and Jose Urquidy for the Astros.

The Rangers will try to make it two in a row against Houston after last night’s unexpected come-from-behind victory. Brad Miller has DH duties once again, while Sam Huff is behind the plate.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Garcia — RF

Calhoun — LF

Huff — C

Lowe — 1B

Duran — 3B

Miller — DH

Taveras — CF

7:05 p.m. Central time start