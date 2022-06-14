Minor league update for 6/14/22

Gavin Collyer took the mound for the Wood Ducks and went six innings, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks, striking out six.

Marcus Smith was two for four with a walk and three stolen bases. Daniel Mateo had two hits, a walk and a stolen base. Tucker Mitchell had a hit, two walks and two stolen bases. Alejandro Osuna doubled.

Down East box score

For Hickory, T.K. Roby struck out six in five innings of work, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks. Destin Dotson threw a scoreless inning with a walk and a K.

Luisangel Acuna was three for four with a double, a steal and a walk. Aaron Zavala was two for four with a walk. Evan Carter was one for three with a walk and a steal. Chris Seise had a pair of hits. Trevor Hauver had a hit and two walks.

Hickory box score

Jonathan Ornelas was three for five with a double and a homer for Frisco.

Frisco box score

Spencer Howard started for Round Rock. Howard allowed six runs in the first inning, and with one out in the first. there was a mound visit. After that mound visit, Howard retired fourteen of the next fifteen batters he faced, with the lone baserunner coming on a walk. I don’t get it, either.

Hever Bueno, Jonathan Hernandez, Josh Sborz and Spencer Patton each had a scoreless inning of work. Bubba Thompson and Davis Wendzel each had hits.

Round Rock box score

The ACL action is late, so I will update later.