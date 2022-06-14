29-32 - Astros return favor with 4-3 comeback over Rangers

The Texas Rangers scored three runs but the Houston Astros scored four runs.

Remember last night when the Rangers came back and it was pretty fun? Well, tonight was the complete opposite of that.

Player of the Game: Nathaniel Lowe hit a two-run home run that looked for most of the evening like an insurance dong on the way to another victory. Alas.

Up Next: The Rangers close out this series with the Astros now hoping for a series win after wasting an opportunity to go for a sweep and return to .500. The starter for Texas has not been determined but Houston will send RHP Luis Garcia to the mound in the finale.

Wednesday afternoon’s first pitch from The Shed is scheduled for 1:05 pm CDT.