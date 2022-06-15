Wednesday Morning Links

Morning, all!

T.R. Sullivan ranks all 50 Ranger seasons, and the worst, per Sullivan, was 2002 when we had the best shortstop in baseball and also John Rocker.

The Rangers have been saying that they weren’t going to promote Leody Taveras again until they thought he was ready to stay for good, and maybe Eli White’s broken wrist has created that opportunity.

Josh Smith and Ezequiel Duran have made the most of the opportunities Baphomet, god of the IL, have made for them and are setting up some difficult decisions for the Rangers brass.

One of the frustrating things about bullpens is that sometimes they take the gift of a three run lead and throw it in the garbage.

Of course, John King had some help from Corey Seager and Ezequiel Duran, so blowing that three run lead wasn’t a one man job.

Evan Grant’s notebook has an update on Eli White’s wrist (spoiler alert: it’s still broken) and wonders who the Rangers are going to roll out to pitch in tonight’s game.