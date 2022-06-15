Texas Rangers lineup for June 15, 2022 against the Houston Astros: starting pitchers are Tyson Miller for the Rangers and Luis Garcia for the Astros.

Texas will look to rebound from last night’s loss and take the rubber match of the latest series in the Silver Boot Challenge in a matinee game. Tyson Miller, brought up when Glenn Otto landed on the COVID list, steps in for Otto as today’s starting pitcher. My guess is the Rangers are hoping to get 4-5 innings from him before turning things over to the bullpen.

The lineup:

Semien — SS

Seager — DH

Garcia — RF

Calhoun — LF

Heim — C

Lowe — 1B

Duran — 2B

Miller — 3B

Taveras — CF

1:05 p.m. Central start time