 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Game 62 Game Day Thread - Houston Astros @ Texas Rangers

Only 100 more of these things to go

By ghostofErikThompson
/ new
MLB: Houston Astros at Texas Rangers Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Astros @ Texas Rangers

Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 1:05 PM CDT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)

The Shed

RHP Luis Garcia vs. RHP Tyson Miller

Today's Lineups

ASTROS RANGERS
Jose Altuve - 2B Marcus Semien - SS
Michael Brantley - DH Corey Seager - DH
Alex Bregman - 3B Adolis Garcia - RF
Yordan Alvarez - LF Kole Calhoun - LF
Kyle Tucker - RF Jonah Heim - C
Yuli Gurriel - 1B Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
Aledmys Diaz - SS Ezequiel Duran - 2B
Jose Siri - CF Brad Miller - 3B
Martin Maldonado - C Leody Taveras - CF
Luis Garcia - RHP Tyson Miller - RHP

Go Rangers!

Loading comments...