Game 62 Game Day Thread - Houston Astros @ Texas Rangers

Houston Astros @ Texas Rangers
Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 1:05 PM CDT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)
The Shed
RHP Luis Garcia vs. RHP Tyson Miller
Today's Lineups
|ASTROS
|RANGERS
|Jose Altuve - 2B
|Marcus Semien - SS
|Michael Brantley - DH
|Corey Seager - DH
|Alex Bregman - 3B
|Adolis Garcia - RF
|Yordan Alvarez - LF
|Kole Calhoun - LF
|Kyle Tucker - RF
|Jonah Heim - C
|Yuli Gurriel - 1B
|Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
|Aledmys Diaz - SS
|Ezequiel Duran - 2B
|Jose Siri - CF
|Brad Miller - 3B
|Martin Maldonado - C
|Leody Taveras - CF
|Luis Garcia - RHP
|Tyson Miller - RHP
Go Rangers!
Loading comments...