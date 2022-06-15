29-33 - Rangers get booted by Astros 9-2 in finale

The Texas Rangers scored two runs but the Houston Astros scored many more than that.

By the time the 8th inning rolled around last night it looked like the Rangers were on their way to, at worst, a series win over Houston with a chance to sweep them today and move back to .500.

Instead, they botched another potential victory last evening and then, after a 50 minute hell inning to begin today’s contest, they trailed 6-1 before the lineup checkout out for the rest of the afternoon on their way to a series loss to fall four games under.

Player of the Game: Jesus Tinoco came in and gave the Rangers a couple of good frames after “starter” Tyson Miller couldn’t make it out of the 1st inning.

Up Next: Because the MLB schedule makers thought playing a week in the Midwest before flying home for a series against Houston and then heading back out to Detroit for four games over the weekend only to return home right after was an excellent idea, the Rangers will take on the Tigers.

Thursday. Comerica Park. LHP Martin Perez vs. RHP Beau Brieske. 6:10 pm CDT.