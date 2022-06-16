Minor league update for 6/15/22

Emiliano Teodo got the start for Down East and had a solid four inning outing, allowing one run on four hits while striking out four. Jose Corniell walked three, hit a batter and allowed a hit while allowing five runs in an inning of work. Dylan MacLean struck out two, walked one and allowed a hit in a scoreless inning of work. Bubba Hoopii-Tuionetoa retired no one while allowing four runs on a hit, a hit batter, and three walks.

Alejandro Osuna was three for four with a stolen base. Marcus Smith had a hit. Josy Galan had a double.

Down East box score

Ricky Vanasco started for the Crawdads and went five innings, allowing four runs on five hits and a walk, striking out four. Michael Brewer struck out two, walked two and allowed two hits while allowing a run in an inning of work.

Evan Carter was one for three with three walks. Luisangel Acuna was three for six with a double and a steal. Trevor Hauver was three for six with two doubles. Aaron Zavala was two for four with a homer. Keyber Rodriguez was two for five with a double. Cody Freeman and Thomas Saggese each had two hits and a walk.

Hickory box score

For Frisco, Zak Kent struck out ten in 6.2 innings of work — the first six were scoreless, but he allowed three runs in the seventh before being lifted. Jonathan Ornelas had a hit.

Frisco box score

A.J. Alexy started for Round Rock and allowed four home runs in five innings of work, striking out five, walking three and allowing six runs in all. Chase Lee, in his AAA debut, allowed three runs in an inning of work, walking two, giving up a homer, and striking out one. Yerry Rodriguez and Jose Leclerc each struck out two in an inning of work.

Nick Solak was two for four with a double, a homer and a walk. Bubba Thompson and Josh Smith each had a hit.

Round Rock box score