2022 Frisco Roughriders hitting stats

Good morning...with this post, we continue our review of the players with the Rangers’ minor league affiliates.

After looking at the Frisco pitchers yesterday, today we are checking out the numbers for the hitters for the AA Frisco Roughriders so far in 2022:

Dustin Harris, who is pictured above, got off to a slow start for Frisco, but as was the case last year, he’s heated up, and hit for more power, as the season has gone on. Harris is currently slashing .290/.386/.553 in 10 games in June.

Jonathan Ornelas has had a breakout season thusfar for Frisco, showing some power while hitting for a high average, but also seeing his K rate spike. Ornelas can play all over the field, and his versatility will provide value if he can hit. It remains to be seen if he can continue to produce offensively, but if he can, the Rangers will have a tough decision to make this offseason in regards to whether to protect him in advance of the Rule 5 Draft.

Blaine Crim just quietly keeps hitting. He’s an older 1B/DH, so he has to mash a ton to get a shot. But he’s hitting.