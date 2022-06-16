 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Texas Rangers lineup for June 16, 2022

Texas kicks off a series in Detroit

By Adam J. Morris
/ new
Houston Astros v Texas Rangers Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images

Texas Rangers lineup for June 16, 2022 against the Detroit Tigers: starting pitchers are Martin Perez for the Rangers and Beau Brieske for the Tigers.

The Rangers look to rebound after yesterday’s beating by the Astros, and will do so against the Detroit Tigers, who used two more position players to pitch in their game yesterday than the Rangers did.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Garcia — RF

Calhoun — LF

Heim — C

Lowe — 1B

Duran — 3B

Miller — DH

Taveras — CF

6:10 p.m. Central start time

Loading comments...