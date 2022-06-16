Texas Rangers lineup for June 16, 2022 against the Detroit Tigers: starting pitchers are Martin Perez for the Rangers and Beau Brieske for the Tigers.

The Rangers look to rebound after yesterday’s beating by the Astros, and will do so against the Detroit Tigers, who used two more position players to pitch in their game yesterday than the Rangers did.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Garcia — RF

Calhoun — LF

Heim — C

Lowe — 1B

Duran — 3B

Miller — DH

Taveras — CF

6:10 p.m. Central start time