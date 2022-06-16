Martin, Leclerc activated

The Texas Rangers have activated pitcher Jose Leclerc from the 60 day injured list and pitcher Brett Martin and outfielder Steele Walker from the COVID-19 injured list. Walker has been optioned to AAA Round Rock. A roster spot was already open on the active roster when Tyson Miller was returned to Round Rock yesterday. The other necessary roster spot on the active roster was created by optioning Kolby Allard to AAA Round Rock.

Not much to say about all of these moves. Martin and Walker were two of the four players who were on the COVID list. Glenn Otto and Mitch Garver are still on the list, though they likely will be activated soon. With Otto and Garver on the COVID list, the Rangers don’t have to clear a 40 man roster spot for Leclerc.

Allard pitched five solid innings against the Astros yesterday, and as we expected, his reward is to go back to Round Rock. He will presumably be in their rotation as depth.

Walker was called up to give the Rangers a lefty outfield bat to pair with Eli White. With White on the injured list and Leody Taveras now up and likely starting the majority of the time, there’s less of a call for a lefty outfield bat. With less playing time available, I’m guessing the Rangers would rather have a bench role filled by Zach Reks, who replaced Walker when Walker went down.