30-33 - Duran saves a prayer for the 9th, Rangers win 3-1

The Texas Rangers scored three runs while the Detroit Tigers scored one run.

Down 1-0, having failed to support their journeyman hurler having a career year and another excellent start, with only three hits as a team on the evening, the Rangers turned to Ezequiel Duran with the bases loaded and no more outs to give against Detroit closer Gregory Soto.

What followed was what has transpired nearly every chance the rookie has gotten. He came through.

This time it was a two-out triple that cleared the bases and eventually rescued the Rangers from what had all the makings of a disappointing defeat.

Player of the Game:

Up Next: The Rangers and Tigers will play the second game of this series with RHP Jon Gray expected to make the start for Texas against LHP Tarik Skubal for Detroit.

Friday night’s first pitch from Comerica Park is scheduled for 6:10 pm CDT.