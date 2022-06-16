Thoughts on a 3-1 Rangers win

Rangers 3, Tigers1
- Just think how mad those Tigers fans have to be right now.
- Anyway, this was not a fun game most of the way. Martin Perez wasn’t at his best — he generated just six swinging strikes, struck out five and allowed eight hits in seven innings — but he kept the ball in the park, didn’t walk anyone, and allowed just a lone run (with some help with Adolis Garcia, who had a big time assist to throw out Eric Haase at home to end the third inning.
- But he got no run support. Really, the Rangers didn’t even threaten for much of the game. Jonah Heim and Nathaniel Lowe singled to start the fifth, but Heim was doubled off when Ezequiel Duran lined out to second base. Marcus Semien and Corey Seager each drew walks in the sixth, but Semien was picked off before the Seager walk, and the walks went for naught.
- Dennis Santana threw a scoreless eighth, giving the Rangers a chance to do something in the ninth. The bases ended up loaded with two outs courtesy of a pair of walks and an HBP. Ezequiel Duran came to the plate as the Rangers last chance.
- And he stroked a shot down the first base line. Bases cleared, Duran at third, the Rangers take a 3-1 lead.
- My early take is that Ezequiel Duran has some pizzazz.
- Joe Barlow finished out the ninth by striking out Eric Haase on a 1-2 pitch that was wide. Ben Verlander is mad online about that. Poor Ben.
- Martin Perez maxed out at 94.5 mph with his fastball. Dennis Santana hit 97.4 mph with his sinker. Joe Barlow touched 95.8 mph with his fastball.
- Nathaniel Lowe had a 108.1 mph fly out and a 101.3 mph groundout. Adolis Garcia had a 107.9 mph groundout. Corey Seager had a 103.3 mph groundout. And Kole Calhoun had a 102.4 mph…groundout. Ezequiel Duran’s triple was 97.4 mph off the bat.
- Be of good cheer. The Rangers won.
