Friday morning Rangers links

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers were powered to a ninth-inning come-from-behind victory by Ezequiel Duran last night, stealing a 3-1 win over the Tigers.

There were Duran Duran references abound as the Rangers’ rookie continued to expand on his big league resume.

Kennedi Landry wrote a well-timed piece yesterday on Duran impressing teammates and coaches alike thus far.

Elsewhere, Evan Grant writes about the Rangers getting some bullpen reinforcements.

And Jayson Stark has his weekly post that touches on the Rangers getting double immaculate inning’d.

That’s all for this morning. The Rangers continue their series with Detroit tonight at 6:10 with John Gray on the mound for Texas.

Have a nice day!