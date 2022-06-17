Minor league update for 6/16/22

Ryan Garcia took the mound for Down East and went 2.2 IP, striking out six and walking two while allowing one run. Josh Gessner threw 3.2 IP, allowing one run on three hits and two walks, striking out four. Damian Mendoza threw 1.1 scoreless innings.

Daniel Mateo was two for four with a homer. Josy Galan had a pair of hits. Maximo Acosta had a double.

Down East box score

Robby Ahlstrom got touched up for five runs in three innings of work, walking two, allowing a homer and striking out one. Marc Church went three innings — a career high — with six Ks, allowing three hits. Destin Dotson threw a scorelesss inning.

Evan Carter drew a pair of walks. Luisangel Acuna had a hit and a walk. Thomas Saggese had three hits. Chris Seise, Aaron Zavala and Keyber Rodriguez each had a hit.

Hickory box score

Avery Weems started for Frisco. Weems went four innings, allowing four runs on eight hits, including a homer, and two walks, striking out seven. Fernery Ozuna had a scoreless inning. Blaine Crim homered. Jonathan Ornelas had a hit and a walk.

Frisco box score

Cole Ragans excelled in his AAA debut. Ragans needed just 81 pitches to go seven innings, allowing two runs on six hits, including a Lewis Brinson home run, striking out eight while issuing no walks. Demarcus Evans and Jonathan Hernandez each allowed a run in an inning of work apiece.

Andy Ibanez was two for four. Josh Smith had a hit. And Josh Sale, who I’ve been ignoring because he’s a neat story but not someone I considered a prospect, was two for four with his third homer. He has a 1188 OPS right now.

Round Rock box score

D.J. McCarty started for the Surprise Squad. He allowed three runs in three innings on four hits and four walks, striking out six. Zion Bannister drew a pair of walks. Keithron Moss and Jojo Blackmon each had a walk and a stolen base.

ACL Rangers box score