2022 Round Rock hitting/pitching stats

The numbers for the hitters and pitchers for the Round Rock Express this year

By Adam J. Morris
Tampa Bay Rays v Texas Rangers Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images

We have been going over the minor league numbers for the players on the Rangers minor league affiliates at the roughly two month mark of the season. Since today is Friday, rather than break out the pitchers and hitters into separate posts, we will do them both today.

The hitters for the Round Rock Express so far in 2022:

The pitchers for the Round Rock Express so far in 2022:

After a strong start to the season, Bubba Thompson has cooled down in June, slashing .167/.231/.229 for the month with 17 Ks against 3 walks in 52 plate appearances.

Willie Calhoun and Nick Solak aren’t hitting as well as one would have hoped since they were sent down. That’s unfortunate.

As far as the pitching goes...it could be better. The PCL is a very hitter-friendly league, though Round Rock isn’t the sort of super-hitter-friendly park that, say, Reno is. Still, the overall numbers are not good.

