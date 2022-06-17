Rendon done for 2022 with wrist surgery

Anthony Rendon, Anaheim Angels third baseman, will miss the rest of the 2022 due to his undergoing wrist surgery, it was announced today. Rendon is having surgery on his right wrist early next week.

This is a significant blow to the third place Angels (wait, third place? hmmm...who could be in second place then, I wonder?), who fired manager Joe Maddon earlier this month in the midst of what turned out to be a 14 game losing streak. The Angels finally broke the losing streak in interim manager Phil Nevin’s third game, but Anaheim has lost four of six since then. After sitting at 27-17 on May 24, Anaheim has gone 3-18, and we can all be happy about the fact that that skid started with a 7-2 loss against the Rangers.

Rendon was not playing up to expectations this year, slashing .228/.324/.383 so far this season. Rendon put up a .240/.329/.382 slash line in 2021, when he played in only 58 games due to injuries. Still, the Angels would be better with Rendon in the lineup than without it.

Rendon joined the Angels as a free agent after the 2019 season, leaving the Washington Nationals, who had drafted him #6 overall in the 2011 MLB Draft. The Rangers also pursued Rendon that offseason, and were heavily criticized when Rendon instead went to the Angels on a 7 year, $245 million deal.

Rendon is making $36 million this year, and will receive $38 million per year from 2023-26, with the final year being in Rendon’s age 36 season.

Angels owner Arte Moreno was one of the owners who, per reports, was opposed to the luxury tax level being raised at all in MLB’s early March proposal to try to reach an agreement on a new CBA and end the owners’ lockout of the players.