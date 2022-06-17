31-33 - Texas tames Tigers with easy 7-0 victory

The Texas Rangers broke out for seven runs while the Detroit Tigers could not muster a run.

The thing you crave from a singular baseball game is for everything to go right for your team. That very rarely happens but when it does, it’s a serene experience. Tonight was one of those nights for the Rangers.

Texas got off to a 3-0 1st inning lead against early Cy Young buzz-accruing lefty Tarik Skubal and, from there, the offense just kept piling on while starter Jon Gray cruised.

In total, the Rangers collected 11 hits to bring in their seven runs. Corey Seager had a couple of hits and scored two runs. Leody Taveras reached in three of his four plate appearances. Jonah Heim had a couple of hits, smacked his 8th home run of the year, and drove in three.

The rare easy win brings the Rangers back to within two games of .500 with two games remaining in this series in Detroit.

Player of the Game: It’s hard not to like how Gray performed tonight. Though it was against the worst hitting team in the league, Gray threw seven shutout innings on just five hits and zero walks while striking out six and he was never really in danger of letting Detroit back into this one.

Up Next: The Rangers will try to secure a series win on Saturday with LHP Taylor Hearn prepared to make the start for Texas against RHP Rony Garcia for Detroit.

The matinee first pitch from Comerica Park is scheduled for 3:10 pm CDT.