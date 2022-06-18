Saturday morning Rangers stuff

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers cruised to a 7-0 victory over the Tigers yesterday.

Evan Grant says that after treading water for the first two months of the season, the Rangers will have an opportunity to “thrive.”

Kennedi Landry writes about Jon Gray being really good last night.

Elsewhere, Grant also has a nice Father’s Day piece up on how Jack Leiter learned “The ABCs of Pitching” from his pops.

The Rangers are still down a man in the bullpen thanks to some flight issues for Jose Leclerc.

The Rangers have a player listed as one of 11 rookies who have exceeded expectations. Maybe not the first one you think of.

And finally Jim Bowden at The Athletic has his big list of players who should be available at this year’s trade deadline.

That’s all for this morning. The Rangers and Tigers continue their series at 3:10 today.

Have a good weekend!