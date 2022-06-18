Minor league update for 6/17/22

Josh Stephan started for Down East and went five strong innings, allowing one run on four hits and a walk, striking out three. Bradford Webb threw four shutout innings, striking out eight.

Maximo Acosta had a pair of hits. Derwin Barreto had a hit and a stolen base. Junior Paniagua doubled.

Down East box score

Evan Carter drew a pair of walks. Chris Seise tripled and walked. Thomas Saggese and Aaron Zavala each had a hit and a walk. Luisangel Acuna had a hit.

Hickory box score

Cody Bradford struck out 11 and walked just one batter in 5.1 scoreless innings for Frisco. Jonathan Ornelas had three hits and a stolen base.

Frisco box score

Hever Bueno threw two innings for Round Rock, allowing two runs while striking out three. Spencer Patton and Josh Sborz each threw a scoreless inning. Willie Calhoun homered. Josh Sale was two for four with yet another home run.

Round Rock box score

Aidan Curry started for the Surprise Squad and pitched a scoreless inning. Ismael Agreda struck out five in three scoreless innings. Joseph Montalvo struck out six in three scoreless innings.

Danyer Cueva was three for four with a double and a homer. David Garcia, rehabbing in Arizona, was two for three with a double and two walks. Yeison Morrobel was three for four with two doubles and a stolen base. Guilder Figuereo was three for five with a homer. Zion Bannister had a hit and four walks.

ACL Rangers box score