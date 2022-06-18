Texas Rangers lineup for June 18, 2022 against the Detroit Tigers: starting pitchers are Taylor Hearn for the Rangers and Rony Garcia for the Tigers.
The Rangers will look to make it three in a row against the Motor City Kitties this afternoon. Chris Woodward has a different looking lineup out there, which is very heavy on the lefty hitters.
The lineup:
Semien — 2B
Seager — SS
Garcia — DH
Calhoun — RF
Lowe — 1B
Huff — C
Miller — 3B
Taveras — CF
Reks — LF
3:10 p.m. Central start time
Loading comments...