Texas Rangers lineup for June 18, 2022 against the Detroit Tigers: starting pitchers are Taylor Hearn for the Rangers and Rony Garcia for the Tigers.

The Rangers will look to make it three in a row against the Motor City Kitties this afternoon. Chris Woodward has a different looking lineup out there, which is very heavy on the lefty hitters.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Garcia — DH

Calhoun — RF

Lowe — 1B

Huff — C

Miller — 3B

Taveras — CF

Reks — LF

3:10 p.m. Central start time