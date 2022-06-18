31-34 - Rangers destroyed by Detroit 14-7 in Saturday shellacking

The Texas Rangers scored seven runs but the Detroit Tigers scored a season-high 14 runs.

Don’t know how you allow 14 runs to the worst hitting team in the majors but Texas accomplished the feat today.

Player of the Game: Adolis Garcia was a double short of a cycle but no one involved with the franchise should acknowledge praise after today’s showing.

Up Next: The Rangers will try to put this one behind them with RHP Dane Dunning making the start in the finale against RHP Drew Hutchison for Detroit.

Sunday afternoon’s early first pitch from Comerica Park is scheduled for 12:40 pm CDT.