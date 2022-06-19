Minor league update for 6/18/22

Mitch Bratt took the mound for Down East and went five innings, allowing one run on five hits and a walk, striking out one. Larson Kindreich allowed three runs in three innings of work, striking out two and walking one.

Marcus Smith twas three for four with a double and two stolen bases. Ian Moller had a hit and a stolen base. Alejandro Osuna had a pair of hits. Daniel Mateo had a hit. Junior Paniagua had a single and a double.

Down East box score

Owen White made what may have been his final start for Hickory and went six innings, striking out nine against one walk, allowing one run.

Chris Seise had a pair of hits. Thomas Saggese had a double and a walk, but was lifted for a pinch runner when he was limping into second base — in the top of the inning he had collided with Luisangel Acuna while going after a ground ball. Keyber Rodriguez, Aaron Zavala and Angel Apone had a hit and a walk.

Hickory box score

Jack Leiter started for Frisco, giving up five runs — though just one earned — on two hits, including a homer. He struck out six and walked four, and also threw three wild pitches, while going four innings.

Dustin Harris was three for five with a stolen base. Justin Foscue had a hit, a walk and an HBP.

Frisco box score

Cole Winn started for Round Rock and, like Leiter, gave up two hits, including a homer, struck out six and walked four in four innings of work. Winn gave up three runs, though. Chase Lee walked one and allowed two runs and three hits in 0.1 IP. Yerry Rodriguez threw 1.2 scoreless innings, striking out three.

Bubba Thompson had a walk and an inside the park home run. Nick Solak had a hit, a pair of walks, and a pair of stolen bases. Willie Calhoun doubled and homered. Davis Wendzel had a hit.

Round Rock box score

Evan Elliott struck out two in a scoreless inning for the Surprise Squad. Adrian Rodriguez allowed four runs on three hits and two walks in 0.2 IP. Kei Wynyard allowed three runs in an inning of work.

Guilder Figuereo was four for five with a triple, a homer, and a walk. Yeison Morrobel was three for five. Jojo Blackman had a homer and a walk. Danyer Cueva had a double.

ACL Rangers box score